Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $163,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 583,189 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

