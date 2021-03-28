Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.88 and last traded at $188.95. Approximately 13,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,571,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.23.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,304 shares of company stock worth $14,792,451 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

