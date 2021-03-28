Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 6,168.1% in March

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a growth of 6,168.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nova LifeStyle
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.
