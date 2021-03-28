Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 6,168.1% in March

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a growth of 6,168.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Nova LifeStyle has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.