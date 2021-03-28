NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

