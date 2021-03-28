NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans $0.64 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6417 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NWHUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.