Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $319.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

