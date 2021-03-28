Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

