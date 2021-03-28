Northern Trust Corp Sells 77,786 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Fluor worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 266,747 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

