Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,867 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of SPX FLOW worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

