Northern Trust Corp Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.74 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

