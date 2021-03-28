Northern Trust Corp Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.05% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

