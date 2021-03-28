Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brady were worth $32,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,396 shares of company stock worth $4,449,112. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

