Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.91. 939,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,743. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.78. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $273.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

