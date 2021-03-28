Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

