Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $687.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,372 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $687,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

