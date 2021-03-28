Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,490,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,766,984. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.