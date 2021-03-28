Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on April 30th

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAVF stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.72. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 89.05 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

