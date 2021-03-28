Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Tops $277.65 Million

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 240.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003500 BTC on major exchanges. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $277.65 million and $945.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 342,292% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

