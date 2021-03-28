Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $66,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

NIO stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

