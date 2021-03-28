NFX Coin (NFXC) Market Capitalization Tops $465,803.29

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. NFX Coin has a total market capitalization of $465,803.29 and $110.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFX Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFX Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFXC is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 118,599,911 coins. The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io . NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

