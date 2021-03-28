NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6817 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.33. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

