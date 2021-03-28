Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NEWT opened at $26.86 on Friday. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

