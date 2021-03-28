New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $169,648.68 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 34,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $169,648.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 22,791 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $131,276.16.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $288,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

