Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

