Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $686,749.59 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

