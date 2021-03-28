Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.