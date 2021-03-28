Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $79,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

NKTR stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

