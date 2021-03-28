Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 429 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $110,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

