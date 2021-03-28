NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.