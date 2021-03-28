Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.95

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 8313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

