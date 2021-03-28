National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,009.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 860 ($11.24). 6,072,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company has a market cap of £30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 886.45. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

