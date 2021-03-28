National Bank Financial Downgrades Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) to Sector Perform

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Savaria stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Savaria has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

