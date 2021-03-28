NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Sebastian Evans purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14). Also, insider Warwick Evans purchased 443,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 613,998 shares of company stock worth $592,509.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
