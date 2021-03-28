NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14). Also, insider Warwick Evans purchased 443,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 613,998 shares of company stock worth $592,509.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.