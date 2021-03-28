Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYCOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,751. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

