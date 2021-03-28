M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NSCO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

