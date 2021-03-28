M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AVEO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

