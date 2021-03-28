M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 11,612 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in International Money Express by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

