Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE MOV opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

