Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.