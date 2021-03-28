Morgan Stanley Raises Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $7.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

