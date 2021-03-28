Morgan Stanley Purchases 274,659 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Anthem worth $500,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of ANTM opened at $371.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $372.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

