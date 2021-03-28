Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.13% of HUYA worth $440,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

HUYA stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.