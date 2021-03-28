Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.13% of HUYA worth $440,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HUYA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

