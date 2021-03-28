Morgan Stanley Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $195.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.71.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.