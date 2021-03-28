Morgan Stanley Has $555.39 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.82% of Ball worth $555,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.09 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

