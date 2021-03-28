Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $467,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after buying an additional 367,044 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74.

