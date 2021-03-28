Morgan Stanley Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $599,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.99 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

