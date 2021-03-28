Morgan Stanley Buys 8,317,691 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $663,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

