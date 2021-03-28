Morgan Stanley Buys 1,014,136 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Match Group worth $530,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

