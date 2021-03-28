Morgan Stanley Buys 1,014,136 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Match Group worth $530,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68.
In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
