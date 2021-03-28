Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Exelon worth $496,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Exelon stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

